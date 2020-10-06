Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 28-Oct. 4

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Failure to register as a sex offender: 1

Theft: 3

Violation of order of protection: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 28: A man was charged with violation of sex offender registration at 1:41 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:36 p.m. at 701 S. Morgan St.

Oct. 3: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:59 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.