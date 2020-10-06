Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 28-Oct. 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Failure to register as a sex offender: 1
Theft: 3
Violation of order of protection: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 28: A man was charged with violation of sex offender registration at 1:41 a.m. at 737 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:36 p.m. at 701 S. Morgan St.
Oct. 3: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:59 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
Contact
Categories