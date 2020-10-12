Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 5-11

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 3

Criminal trespass: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Theft: 6

Burglary: 3

Battery: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Attempt to elude police officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 7: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 3:21 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.

Oct. 8: A man was charged with criminal sexual abuse at 5 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 9: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:13 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:03 p.m. at 1737 W. Polk St.

Oct. 10: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:08 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.