Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 3
Criminal trespass: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Theft: 6
Burglary: 3
Battery: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Attempt to elude police officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 7: A man was charged with aggravated assault at 3:21 p.m. at 840 S. Wood St.
Oct. 8: A man was charged with criminal sexual abuse at 5 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 9: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 11:13 p.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:03 p.m. at 1737 W. Polk St.
Oct. 10: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:08 a.m. at 412 S. Peoria St.