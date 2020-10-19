Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 12-18
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
DUI: 1
Deceptive practices: 1
Theft: 6
Burglary: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 3
Aggravated battery: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 12: A man was charged with DUI at 12:27 a.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.
Oct. 13: A woman was charged with battery at 5 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 17: A man was charged with battery at 11:36 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
Oct. 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:45 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
