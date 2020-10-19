Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 12-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

DUI: 1

Deceptive practices: 1

Theft: 6

Burglary: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 3

Aggravated battery: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 12: A man was charged with DUI at 12:27 a.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.

Oct. 13: A woman was charged with battery at 5 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 17: A man was charged with battery at 11:36 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

Oct. 18: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 9:45 a.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.