Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 19-25
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Disorderly conduct: 1
Theft: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Unlawful use/possession of a weapon: 1
Criminal damage: 2
Failure to register/sex offender: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 20: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 5:30 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 22: A man was charged with burglary at 3:30 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
Oct. 24: A man was charged with driving with an expired license at 5 p.m. at 1302 S. Throop St.
Oct. 25: A man was charged with possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle at 6:42 p.m. at 931 S. Damen Ave.