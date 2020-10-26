Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 19-25

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Disorderly conduct: 1

Theft: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Unlawful use/possession of a weapon: 1

Criminal damage: 2

Failure to register/sex offender: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 20: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 5:30 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 22: A man was charged with burglary at 3:30 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

Oct. 24: A man was charged with driving with an expired license at 5 p.m. at 1302 S. Throop St.

Oct. 25: A man was charged with possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle at 6:42 p.m. at 931 S. Damen Ave.