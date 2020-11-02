Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 26-Nov. 1
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Theft: 2
Aggravated assault: 1
Aggravated attempt to flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 28: A juvenile was charged with aggravated assault at 3:03 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Nov. 1: A man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident at 3:58 a.m. at 919 S. Loomis Ave.