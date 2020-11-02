Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 26-Nov. 1

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Theft: 2

Aggravated assault: 1

Aggravated attempt to flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 28: A juvenile was charged with aggravated assault at 3:03 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Nov. 1: A man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident at 3:58 a.m. at 919 S. Loomis Ave.