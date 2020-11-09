Police report

November 9, 2020

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 2-8

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Reckless homicide: 1
Theft: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:35 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 5: A man was charged with reckless homicide at 10:50 a.m. at 1200 S. Morgan St.

