Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 30-Dec. 6

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated assault: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Criminal damage: 2

Theft: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Possession of cannabis: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 2: A juvenile was charged with driving without a valid license at 5:06 p.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.

Dec. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:32 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

Dec. 5: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:26 a.m. at 1441 W. Roosevelt Road.