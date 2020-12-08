Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 30-Dec. 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated assault: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Criminal damage: 2
Theft: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Possession of cannabis: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 2: A juvenile was charged with driving without a valid license at 5:06 p.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.
Dec. 3: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:32 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
Dec. 5: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:26 a.m. at 1441 W. Roosevelt Road.