Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 7-13

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Theft: 3

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Possession of cannabis: 2

Warrant: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal defacement: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 4:14 p.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:47 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Dec. 10: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:09 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

A woman was charged with battery at 11:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.