Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 7-13
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Theft: 3
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Possession of cannabis: 2
Warrant: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 4:14 p.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:47 a.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Dec. 10: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:09 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.
A woman was charged with battery at 11:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.