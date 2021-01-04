Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 14-Jan. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 5
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal defacement: 2
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Violation of order of protection: 1
Assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Battery: 1
Theft: 8
DUI: 1
Warrant: 1
Flee/elude peace officer: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:48 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.
Dec. 15: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:54 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
Dec. 17: A woman was charged with assault at 3:17 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 18: A man was charged with battery at 10:27 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 21: A man was charged with DUI at 1:33 a.m. at 900 S. Halsted St.
Dec. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:14 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. at 1050 W. Taylor St.
Contact
Categories