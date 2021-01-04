Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 14-Jan. 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 5

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 2

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Violation of order of protection: 1

Assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Battery: 1

Theft: 8

DUI: 1

Warrant: 1

Flee/elude peace officer: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:48 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:06 a.m. at 1640 W. Roosevelt Road.

Dec. 15: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:54 p.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

Dec. 17: A woman was charged with assault at 3:17 p.m. at 1322 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 18: A man was charged with battery at 10:27 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 21: A man was charged with DUI at 1:33 a.m. at 900 S. Halsted St.

Dec. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9:14 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. at 1050 W. Taylor St.