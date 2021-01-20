Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 11-17
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse: 1
Battery: 1
Unauthorized possession/storage of a weapon: 2
Aggravated assault: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 11: A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 1:35 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St. at 809 S. Damen Ave.
Jan. 16: A woman was charged with unauthorized possession/storage of a weapon at 11:28 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Contact
Categories