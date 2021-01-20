Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 11-17

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse: 1

Battery: 1

Unauthorized possession/storage of a weapon: 2

Aggravated assault: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 11: A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 1:35 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St. at 809 S. Damen Ave.

Jan. 16: A woman was charged with unauthorized possession/storage of a weapon at 11:28 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.