Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Jan. 25-31

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Aggravated assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Battery: 1

Harassment through electronic communications: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Jan. 28: A man was charged with domestic battery at 11:19 p.m. at 1354 S. Morgan St.

Jan. 30: A man was charged with battery at 12:19 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with harassment through electronic communications at 10:31 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.