Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Jan. 25-31
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Aggravated assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Battery: 1
Harassment through electronic communications: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Jan. 28: A man was charged with domestic battery at 11:19 p.m. at 1354 S. Morgan St.
Jan. 30: A man was charged with battery at 12:19 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with harassment through electronic communications at 10:31 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.