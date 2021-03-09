Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Feb. 15-March 7
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal trespass: 1
Theft: 4
Aggravated battery: 3
Battery: 2
Assault: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 21: A man was charged with assault at 1:15 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.
March 4: A man was charged with criminal damage at 3:06 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with battery at 4:55 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
