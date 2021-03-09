Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 15-March 7

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal trespass: 1

Theft: 4

Aggravated battery: 3

Battery: 2

Assault: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Criminal damage: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 21: A man was charged with assault at 1:15 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

March 4: A man was charged with criminal damage at 3:06 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with battery at 4:55 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.