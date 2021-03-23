Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 15-21

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated assault: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Theft: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Harassment through electronic communications: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

March 17: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:35 p.m. at 1250 S. Ashland Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:32 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.

March 19: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with aggravated assault at 1:30 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.