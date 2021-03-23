Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 15-21
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated assault: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Theft: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Warrant: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Harassment through electronic communications: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 17: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:35 p.m. at 1250 S. Ashland Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:32 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott Ave.
March 19: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 9 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with aggravated assault at 1:30 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
Contact
Categories