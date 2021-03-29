Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 22-28
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Armed robbery: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Resist, obstruct, disarm and officer: 1
Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1
Aggravated fleeing:1
Warrant: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 22: A man was charged with armed robbery at 4:41 p.m. at 828 W. Jackson Blvd.
March 26: A man was charged with aggravated resist/obstruct a peace officer at 10:58 a.m. at 722 W. Maxwell St.
A man was charged with theft at 11:04 a.m. at 1520 S. Halsted St.
March 28: A woman arrested on a warrant at 12:40 a.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.
Contact
