Police report

March 22-28

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Armed robbery: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Resist, obstruct, disarm and officer: 1

Possession of drug paraphernalia: 1

Aggravated fleeing:1

Warrant: 1

Criminal damage: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



March 22: A man was charged with armed robbery at 4:41 p.m. at 828 W. Jackson Blvd.

March 26: A man was charged with aggravated resist/obstruct a peace officer at 10:58 a.m. at 722 W. Maxwell St.

A man was charged with theft at 11:04 a.m. at 1520 S. Halsted St.

March 28: A woman arrested on a warrant at 12:40 a.m. at 1251 S. Morgan St.