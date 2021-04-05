Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
March 29-April 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Theft: 2
Aggravated fleeing: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Flee/attempt to elude officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
March 29: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:52 p.m. at 1304 S. Halsted St.
April 1: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 12:50 a.m. at 1302 S. Halsted St.