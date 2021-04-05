Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

March 29-April 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Theft: 2

Aggravated fleeing: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Flee/attempt to elude officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



March 29: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 5:52 p.m. at 1304 S. Halsted St.

April 1: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 12:50 a.m. at 1302 S. Halsted St.