Police report

April 19, 2021

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

April 5-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 3
Aggravated assault: 2
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Theft: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Flee/attempt to elude: 1
Assault: 1
Suspended/revoked license: 1
Leaving the scene of accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 12: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 1:29 p.m. at 1051 W. Roosevelt Road.

April 13: A woman was charged with simple assault at 12:30 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.

April 15: A woman was charged with aggravated driving while license suspended/revoked at 5:37 p.m. at 627 W. Roosevelt Road.

