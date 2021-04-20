Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 5-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 3

Aggravated assault: 2

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Theft: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Flee/attempt to elude: 1

Assault: 1

Suspended/revoked license: 1

Leaving the scene of accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



April 12: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 1:29 p.m. at 1051 W. Roosevelt Road.

April 13: A woman was charged with simple assault at 12:30 p.m. at 733 W. Maxwell St.

April 15: A woman was charged with aggravated driving while license suspended/revoked at 5:37 p.m. at 627 W. Roosevelt Road.