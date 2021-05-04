Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 5-18
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 3
Aggravated assault: 2
Theft: 2
Criminal damage: 1
Assault: 1
Leaving the scene of accident: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1
Harassment by telephone: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 26: A man was charged with aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 11 a.m. at 1430 S. Union Ave.
April 27: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 1:23 p.m. at 1203 S. Morgan St.
April 30: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:15 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St.