Police report

April 5-18

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 3

Aggravated assault: 2

Theft: 2

Criminal damage: 1

Assault: 1

Leaving the scene of accident: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1

Harassment by telephone: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



April 26: A man was charged with aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 11 a.m. at 1430 S. Union Ave.

April 27: A man was charged with flee/attempt to elude peace officer at 1:23 p.m. at 1203 S. Morgan St.

April 30: A woman was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:15 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St.