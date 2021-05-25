Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 17-23

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Sex offender – failure to register: 1

Warrant: 1

Assault: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 18: A man was charged with assault at 4:57 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.

A man was charged with failure to register as a sex offender at 10:03 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

May 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:35 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.