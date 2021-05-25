Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 17-23
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Sex offender – failure to register: 1
Warrant: 1
Assault: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 18: A man was charged with assault at 4:57 p.m. at 833 S. Wood St.
A man was charged with failure to register as a sex offender at 10:03 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
May 19: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:35 p.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.
