Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 31-June 6
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft:
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Warrant: 1
No driver’s license: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Criminal defacement: 4
Battery: 1
Violation of order of protection: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 2: A man was charged with domestic battery at 4:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 3: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 12:52 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
June 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 10:11 a.m. at 1737 W. Polk St.