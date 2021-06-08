Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 31-June 6

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft:

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Warrant: 1

No driver’s license: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Criminal defacement: 4

Battery: 1

Violation of order of protection: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 2: A man was charged with domestic battery at 4:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 3: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 12:52 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

June 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 10:11 a.m. at 1737 W. Polk St.