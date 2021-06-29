Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 21-27
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Warrant: 1
Assault: 1
Theft: 1
Battery: 1
Attempt to flee/elude: 1
Disarming officer: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. at 1200 S. Halsted St.
June 22: A man was charged with battery at 7:36 p.m. at 615 S. Halsted St.
June 24: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. at 814 S. Loomis St.