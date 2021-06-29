Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 21-27

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Warrant: 1

Assault: 1

Theft: 1

Battery: 1

Attempt to flee/elude: 1

Disarming officer: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 21: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:09 a.m. at 1200 S. Halsted St.

June 22: A man was charged with battery at 7:36 p.m. at 615 S. Halsted St.

June 24: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 8:40 p.m. at 814 S. Loomis St.