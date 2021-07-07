Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 28-July 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
DUI: 1
Possession of cannabis: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Robbery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 30: A man was charged with DUI at 1:03 a.m. at 1021 S. Halsted St.
July 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:21 a.m. at 1859 W. Taylor St.