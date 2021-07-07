Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 28-July 4

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

DUI: 1

Possession of cannabis: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Robbery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 30: A man was charged with DUI at 1:03 a.m. at 1021 S. Halsted St.

July 2: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:21 a.m. at 1859 W. Taylor St.