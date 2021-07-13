Police report
July 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Warrant: 2
DUI: 1
Narcotics: 2
Assault: 2
Aggravated attempt to flee/elude police: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:26 a.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.
July 7: A man was charged with assault at 5:26 p.m. at 120 S. Union Ave.
July 8: A woman was charged with aggravated DUI at 4:49 p.m. at 833 W. Van Buren St.
July 9: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:26 a.m. at 14801 Pulaski Road.
July 10: A man was charged with unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon at 2:09 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.