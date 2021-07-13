Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 5-11

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Warrant: 2

DUI: 1

Narcotics: 2

Assault: 2

Aggravated attempt to flee/elude police: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 5: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:26 a.m. at 839 W. Roosevelt Road.

July 7: A man was charged with assault at 5:26 p.m. at 120 S. Union Ave.

July 8: A woman was charged with aggravated DUI at 4:49 p.m. at 833 W. Van Buren St.

July 9: A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:26 a.m. at 14801 Pulaski Road.

July 10: A man was charged with unlawful use/possession of a weapon by a felon at 2:09 a.m. at 943 W. Maxwell St.