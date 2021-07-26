Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 12-25

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 1

DUI: 2

Assault: 1

Theft: 2

Aggravated robbery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 4

Criminal defacement: 4

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2

Battery: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Narcoticis-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 12: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 5:26 p.m. at 1855 W. Taylor St.

July 13: A man was charged with domestic battery at 9:03 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St.

July 19: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:32 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:55 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

July 24: A man was charged with DUI at 5:30 a.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.