Police report

July 26, 2021

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

July 12-25

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 1
DUI: 2
Assault: 1
Theft: 2
Aggravated robbery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 4
Criminal defacement: 4
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 2
Battery: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Narcoticis-related incident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 12: A man was charged with aggravated DUI at 5:26 p.m. at 1855 W. Taylor St. 

July 13: A man was charged with domestic battery at 9:03 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St. 

July 19: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:32 a.m. at 1250 S. Union Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 3:55 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

July 24: A man was charged with DUI at 5:30 a.m. at 1432 S. Halsted St.

