Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 23-29

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 5

Criminal defacement: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

DUI: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Aggravated assault: 2

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 23: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:08 p.m. at 909 W. Wolcott Ave.

Aug. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:39 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 25: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 2:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with battery at 8:26 p.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.

Aug. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:36 p.m. at 1249 S. Halsted St.