Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 23-29
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 5
Criminal defacement: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
DUI: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Aggravated assault: 2
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 23: A man was arrested on a warrant at 5:08 p.m. at 909 W. Wolcott Ave.
Aug. 24: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:39 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6 p.m. at 710 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 25: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 2:54 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with battery at 8:26 p.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.
Aug. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 11:36 p.m. at 1249 S. Halsted St.