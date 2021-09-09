Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 30-Sept. 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 3

Criminal damage: 4

Criminal defacement: 1

Battery: 1

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2

Disorderly conduct: 1Harassment through electornic communication: 2

Criminal trespass: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 4

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Assault: 1

Narcotics related incident: 1

Forgery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Aug. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:29 a.m. at 851 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 1: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:51 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 2: A man was charged with battery at 1:48 p.m. at 900 W. Polk St.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:28 a.m. at 820 W. Van Buren St.

Sept. 5: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 12:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.