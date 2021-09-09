Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 30-Sept. 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 3
Criminal damage: 4
Criminal defacement: 1
Battery: 1
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2
Disorderly conduct: 1Harassment through electornic communication: 2
Criminal trespass: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 4
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Assault: 1
Narcotics related incident: 1
Forgery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 30: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:29 a.m. at 851 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 1: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 8:51 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 2: A man was charged with battery at 1:48 p.m. at 900 W. Polk St.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:28 a.m. at 820 W. Van Buren St.
Sept. 5: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 12:26 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.