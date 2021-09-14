Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 6-12

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 4

Criminal damage: 3

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Burglary: 1

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 8: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:19 p.m. at 803 S. Morgan St.

Sept. 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:31 p.m. at 900 S. Ashland Ave.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:03 a.m. at 807 S. Morgan St.

Sept. 10: A man was charged with burglary at 4:04 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 11: A man was arrested on a warrant at 9:15 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 12: A woman was charged with retail theft at 12 a.m. at 1524 W. Taylor St.