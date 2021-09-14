Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 6-12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 4
Criminal damage: 3
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Burglary: 1
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 2
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 8: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:19 p.m. at 803 S. Morgan St.
Sept. 9: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:31 p.m. at 900 S. Ashland Ave.
A man was charged with criminal trespass at 10:03 a.m. at 807 S. Morgan St.
Sept. 10: A man was charged with burglary at 4:04 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 11: A man was arrested on a warrant at 9:15 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 12: A woman was charged with retail theft at 12 a.m. at 1524 W. Taylor St.