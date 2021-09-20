Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 13-19

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Disorderly conduct: 2

Theft: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated criminal sexual abuse: 1

Battery: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:41 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 17: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:34 p.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.

Sept. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:11 a.m. at 815 S. Morgan St.

A woman was charged with battery at 1:20 a.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St