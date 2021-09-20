Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 13-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Disorderly conduct: 2
Theft: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse: 1
Battery: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 13: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 12:41 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 17: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:34 p.m. at 1260 S. Union Ave.
Sept. 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 5:11 a.m. at 815 S. Morgan St.
A woman was charged with battery at 1:20 a.m. at 731 W. Maxwell St