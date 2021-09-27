Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 20-26

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Disorderly conduct: 1

Theft: 6

Criminal damage: 1

Warrant: 1

Aggravated criminal sexual assault: 1

Battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Assault: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Aggravated DUI: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 20: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:31 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged arrested on a warrant at 1:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault at 4:48 p.m. at 1221 W. Congress Parkway.

Sept. 21: A woman was charged with battery at 1:36 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.

Sept. 24: A man was charged with DUI at 6 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.