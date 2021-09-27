Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 20-26
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Disorderly conduct: 1
Theft: 6
Criminal damage: 1
Warrant: 1
Aggravated criminal sexual assault: 1
Battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Assault: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Aggravated DUI: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 20: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 2:31 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged arrested on a warrant at 1:27 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault at 4:48 p.m. at 1221 W. Congress Parkway.
Sept. 21: A woman was charged with battery at 1:36 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
Sept. 24: A man was charged with DUI at 6 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.