Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 27-Oct. 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Credit card fraud: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Theft: 7

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 2

Assault: 1

Aggravated DUI: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Bribery: 1

Warrant: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 27: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:15 p.m. at 845 W. Harrison St.

A man was charged with DUI at 6 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.

Sept. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:01 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.

Sept. 29: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:55 p.m. at 700 W. Halsted St.

Sept. 30: A man was charged with DUI at 1:51 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St.

Oct. 3: A man was arrested on an in-state warrant at 6:59 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.