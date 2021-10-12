Police report
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Credit card fraud: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Theft: 7
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 2
Assault: 1
Aggravated DUI: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 2
Bribery: 1
Warrant: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 27: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:15 p.m. at 845 W. Harrison St.
A man was charged with DUI at 6 p.m. at 600 S. Halsted St.
Sept. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:01 p.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.
Sept. 29: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 4:55 p.m. at 700 W. Halsted St.
Sept. 30: A man was charged with DUI at 1:51 p.m. at 2242 W. Harrison St.
Oct. 3: A man was arrested on an in-state warrant at 6:59 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.