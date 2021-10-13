Police report
Oct. 4-10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 3
Aggravated battery: 4
Theft: 5
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Assault: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Aggravated assault: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Public indecency: 1
Battery: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 6: A man was charged with delivey/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams at 9:29 p.m. at 1340 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with domestic battery at 9:29 p.m. at 1340 S. Halsted St.
Oct. 7: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:46 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
Oct. 9: A man was charged with assault at 9:59 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.