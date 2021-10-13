Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 4-10

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 3

Aggravated battery: 4

Theft: 5

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Assault: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Aggravated assault: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Public indecency: 1

Battery: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 6: A man was charged with delivey/manufacture cannabis over 30 grams at 9:29 p.m. at 1340 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with domestic battery at 9:29 p.m. at 1340 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 7: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:46 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

Oct. 9: A man was charged with assault at 9:59 p.m. at 700 S. Halsted St.