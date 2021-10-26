Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 16-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 2

Theft: 8

Domestic battery: 1

Battery: 1

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal trespass: 3

Harassment through electronic communication: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 21: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:57 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:04 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:47 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 23: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:28 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

Oct. 24: A woman was charged with theft of labor or services at 5:48 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St.