Police report

October 26, 2021

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 16-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 2
Theft: 8
Domestic battery: 1
Battery: 1
Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1
Warrant: 1
Criminal trespass: 3
Harassment through electronic communication: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 21: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 3:57 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 22: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:04 p.m. at 725 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:47 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 23: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:28 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St. 

Oct. 24: A woman was charged with theft of labor or services at 5:48 p.m. at 1325 S. Halsted St. 

 

