Police report

Oct. 25-31

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Possession of controlled substance: 1

Warrant: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Theft: 1

Criminal damage: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:31 p.m. at 1933 W. Polk St.