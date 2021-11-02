Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 25-31
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Possession of controlled substance: 1
Warrant: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Theft: 1
Criminal damage: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:42 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:31 p.m. at 1933 W. Polk St.
