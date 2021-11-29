Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 22-28

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Warrant: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Assault: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Leaving scene property damage accident: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 23: Two juveniles were charged with criminal tresspass at 7:11 p.m. at 1001 W. Harrison St.

Nov. 25: A man was charged with criminal tresspass at 8:11 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.