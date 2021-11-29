Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 22-28
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Warrant: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Harassment by telephone: 1
Assault: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Leaving scene property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 23: Two juveniles were charged with criminal tresspass at 7:11 p.m. at 1001 W. Harrison St.
Nov. 25: A man was charged with criminal tresspass at 8:11 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Contact
Categories