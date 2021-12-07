Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Nov. 29-Dec. 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Attempt to disarm a peace officer: 1

Aggravated battery: 3

Theft: 5

Harassment through electronic communication: 2

Narcotice-related incident: 2

Burglary: 1

Warrant: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 29: A woman was charged with criminal tresspass at 10:56 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St.

Dec. 2: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:44 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.

Dec. 3: A man was charged with criminal tresspass at 8:28 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St.