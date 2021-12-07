Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Nov. 29-Dec. 5
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Attempt to disarm a peace officer: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Theft: 5
Harassment through electronic communication: 2
Narcotice-related incident: 2
Burglary: 1
Warrant: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Nov. 29: A woman was charged with criminal tresspass at 10:56 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St.
Dec. 2: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:44 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St.
Dec. 3: A man was charged with criminal tresspass at 8:28 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St.