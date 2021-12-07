Police report

December 6, 2021

Nov. 29-Dec. 5

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Attempt to disarm a peace officer: 1
Aggravated battery: 3
Theft: 5
Harassment through electronic communication: 2
Narcotice-related incident: 2
Burglary: 1
Warrant: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Nov. 29: A woman was charged with criminal tresspass at 10:56 a.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St. 

Dec. 2: A man was arrested on a warrant at 7:44 p.m. at 801 S. Paulina St. 

Dec. 3: A man was charged with criminal tresspass at 8:28 p.m. at 828 S. Wolcott St. 

