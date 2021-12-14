Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 6-12

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Battery: 1

Theft: 5

Harassment by telephone: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Warrant: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal damage: 2

False fire alarm: 1

Suspended/revoked license: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 8: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 5:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Dec. 11: A man was charged with driving while license suspended at 2:56 p.m. at 1450 S. Halsted St.