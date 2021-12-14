Police report
Dec. 6-12
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Battery: 1
Theft: 5
Harassment by telephone: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Warrant: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal damage: 2
False fire alarm: 1
Suspended/revoked license: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 8: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 4:25 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 5:12 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Dec. 11: A man was charged with driving while license suspended at 2:56 p.m. at 1450 S. Halsted St.
