Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 13-19
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 1
Criminal damage: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Aggravated battery: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Robbery: 1
Warrant: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 18: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:43 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:51 p.m. at 2105 W. 13th St.
Dec. 20: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 3:39 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.