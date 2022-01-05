Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 13-19

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Aggravated battery: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Robbery: 1

Warrant: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 18: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:43 p.m. at 1135 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:51 p.m. at 2105 W. 13th St.

Dec. 20: A man was charged with disorderly conduct at 3:39 p.m. at 1801 W. Taylor St.