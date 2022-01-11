Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Dec. 20-Jan. 10

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 2

Aggravated assault: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Criminal defacement: 2

Harassment by telephone: 1

Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

DUI: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Dec. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:02 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Jan. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 5:07 a.m. at 1654 W. Roosevelt Road.