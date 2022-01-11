Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Dec. 20-Jan. 10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 2
Aggravated assault: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Criminal defacement: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Dec. 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 1:02 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Jan. 9: A man was charged with DUI at 5:07 a.m. at 1654 W. Roosevelt Road.