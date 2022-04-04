Police report
Feb. 21-April 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Theft: 18
Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 7
Warrant: 4
Flee/attempt to elude: 2
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated assault: 2
Criminal damage: 10
Narcotics-related incident: 2
Aggravated battery: 10
Assault: 2
Deceptive practices: 3
Burglary: 1
Battery: 2
Illegal consumption of alcohol by minor: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Credit card fraud: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Feb. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
March 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 7:50 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
March 5: A woman was charged with identity theft at 1:28 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A woman was charged with assault at 7:50 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.
March 11: A man was charged with battery at 10:15 a.m. at 1717 W. Polk St.
March 12: A woman was charged with battery at 3:16 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
March 18: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 10:07 a.m. at 525 S. Racine Ave.
March 21: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 6:40 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:49 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.
March 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:53 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
March 27: A man was charged with DUI at 1:23 a.m. at 801 W. Roosevelt Road.
March 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:42 a.m. at 801 S. Morgan St.
A man was charged with burglary at 9:41 a.m. at 601 S. Morgan St.
