Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Feb. 21-April 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Theft: 18

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 7

Warrant: 4

Flee/attempt to elude: 2

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated assault: 2

Criminal damage: 10

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Aggravated battery: 10

Assault: 2

Deceptive practices: 3

Burglary: 1

Battery: 2

Illegal consumption of alcohol by minor: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Credit card fraud: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Feb. 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:43 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

March 3: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 7:50 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

March 5: A woman was charged with identity theft at 1:28 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A woman was charged with assault at 7:50 p.m. at 1339 S. Halsted St.

March 11: A man was charged with battery at 10:15 a.m. at 1717 W. Polk St.

March 12: A woman was charged with battery at 3:16 p.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

March 18: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 10:07 a.m. at 525 S. Racine Ave.

March 21: A woman was arrested on a warrant at 6:40 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 3:49 p.m. at 1251 S. Halsted St.

March 26: A man was arrested on a warrant at 12:53 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

March 27: A man was charged with DUI at 1:23 a.m. at 801 W. Roosevelt Road.

March 28: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 8:42 a.m. at 801 S. Morgan St.

A man was charged with burglary at 9:41 a.m. at 601 S. Morgan St.