Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 4-10
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Warrant: 1
Theft: 4
DUI: 1
Aggravated battery: 2
Battery: 1
Criminal trespass: 2
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 4: A woman was charged with theft at 1:07 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.
A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:52 a.m. at 805 S. Loomis St.
April 7: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 2:30 p.m. at 501 S. Morgan St.
A man was charged with DUI at 1:54 a.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.