Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 4-10

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Warrant: 1

Theft: 4

DUI: 1

Aggravated battery: 2

Battery: 1

Criminal trespass: 2

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 4: A woman was charged with theft at 1:07 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 2:52 a.m. at 805 S. Loomis St.

April 7: A man was charged with criminal damage to property at 2:30 p.m. at 501 S. Morgan St.

A man was charged with DUI at 1:54 a.m. at 800 W. Harrison St.