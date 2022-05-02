Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 18-24
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated battery: 3
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude:
Aggravated unlawful use of weapon
Theft: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Criminal trespass: 1
Criminal damage: 3
Burglary: 1
Criminal defacement: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:32 p.m. at 1801 W. Polk St.
April 18: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:29 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.