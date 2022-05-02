Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 18-24

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated battery: 3

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude:

Aggravated unlawful use of weapon

Theft: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Criminal trespass: 1

Criminal damage: 3

Burglary: 1

Criminal defacement: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Leaving the scene/property damage accident: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 19: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:32 p.m. at 1801 W. Polk St.

April 18: A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:29 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.