Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
April 25-May 1
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Theft: 3
Aggravated battery: 2
Criminal trespass: 2
Criminal defacement: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Resist/obstruct/disarm officer: 1
Possession with attempt to deliver: 1
Battery: 3
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
April 25: A man was charged with aggravated/unlawful use of a weapon at 4:06 p.m. at 1046 W. 14th St.
April 29: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 7:50 a.m. at 1119 W. Roosevelt Road.
A man was charged with battery at 11:08 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.
April 30: A man was charged with possession to deliver heroin at 12:35 a.m. at 1140 S. Halsted St.