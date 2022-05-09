Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

April 25-May 1

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Theft: 3

Aggravated battery: 2

Criminal trespass: 2

Criminal defacement: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Resist/obstruct/disarm officer: 1

Possession with attempt to deliver: 1

Battery: 3

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

April 25: A man was charged with aggravated/unlawful use of a weapon at 4:06 p.m. at 1046 W. 14th St.

April 29: A man was charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer at 7:50 a.m. at 1119 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with battery at 11:08 p.m. at 1257 S. Halsted St.

April 30: A man was charged with possession to deliver heroin at 12:35 a.m. at 1140 S. Halsted St.