Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
May 16-22
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Harassment by telephone: 1
Harassment by electronic communication: 1
DUI: 1
Criminal defacement: 3
Theft: 5
Driving without a license: 1
Battery: 2
Assault: 1
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
May 13: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 12:46 a.m. at 1000 W. Roosevelt Road.
May 17: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 4:49 p.m. at 1137 S. Racine Ave.
A man was charged with DUI at 1 a.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.
May 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 11:39 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:06 p.m. at 1100 W. Taylor St.
May 22: A woman was charged with simple battery at 7:54 p.m. at 1139 W. Harrison St.