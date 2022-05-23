Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

May 16-22

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Harassment by telephone: 1

Harassment by electronic communication: 1

DUI: 1

Criminal defacement: 3

Theft: 5

Driving without a license: 1

Battery: 2

Assault: 1

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 1

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

May 13: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 12:46 a.m. at 1000 W. Roosevelt Road.

May 17: A man was charged with driving without a valid license at 4:49 p.m. at 1137 S. Racine Ave.

A man was charged with DUI at 1 a.m. at 1021 W. Roosevelt Road.

May 20: A man was charged with retail theft at 11:39 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

A man was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 6:06 p.m. at 1100 W. Taylor St.

May 22: A woman was charged with simple battery at 7:54 p.m. at 1139 W. Harrison St.