Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 13-26

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Battery: 3

Aggravated battery: 4

Aggravated domestic battery: 1

Theft: 9

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Possession of a controlled substance: 2

Aggravated assault: 3

Criminal damage: 4

Assault: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1

Warrant: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

June 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:18 p.m. at 610 S. Racine Ave.

June 15: A man was charged with theft at 12:47 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.

June 25: A woman was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 6:28 p.m. at 701 S. Maxwell St.