Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 13-26
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Battery: 3
Aggravated battery: 4
Aggravated domestic battery: 1
Theft: 9
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Possession of a controlled substance: 2
Aggravated assault: 3
Criminal damage: 4
Assault: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Leaving scene of property damage accident: 1
Warrant: 2
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
June 13: A man was arrested on a warrant at 6:18 p.m. at 610 S. Racine Ave.
June 15: A man was charged with theft at 12:47 a.m. at 1100 S. Wood St.
June 25: A woman was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 6:28 p.m. at 701 S. Maxwell St.