Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
June 27-July 3
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Battery: 2
Aggravated battery: 4
Theft: 7
Disorderly conduct: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1
Assault: 1
Reckless conduct: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 1: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 8:21 p.m. at 801 W. Taylor St.
July 3: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:07 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.
A man was charged with aggravated battery at 6:40 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Contact
Categories
Topics