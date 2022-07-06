Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

June 27-July 3

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Battery: 2

Aggravated battery: 4

Theft: 7

Disorderly conduct: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude: 1

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Leaving the scene of property damage accident: 1

Assault: 1

Reckless conduct: 1

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 1: A man was charged with reckless conduct at 8:21 p.m. at 801 W. Taylor St.

July 3: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:07 a.m. at 940 W. Harrison St.

A man was charged with aggravated battery at 6:40 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.