UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 4-10

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Battery: 4

Aggravated battery: 3

Aggravated assault: 1

Theft: 3

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Harassment through electronic communications: 1

Criminal damage: 1

Warrant: 2

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 6: A man was arrested on a warrant at 4:45 a.m. at 915 S. Paulina St.

A man was arrested on a warrant at 8:53 a.m. at 851 S. Morgan St.