Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

July 11-Aug. 14

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 5

Disorderly conduct: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 6

Failure to register as a sex offender: 1

Aggravated battery: 8

Harassment through electronic communications: 2

Assault: 2

Aggravated assault: 1

Theft: 20

Aggravated assault: 1

Battery: 3

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Criminal trespass: 4

Aggravated unlawful use or possession of a weapon: 1

Criminal defacement of property: 3

Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 4

Leaving the scene of an accident: 1

DUI: 1



ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

July 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:40 a.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.

July 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:54 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.

July 15: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:24 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

July 16: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 9:57 a.m. at 1030 W. Roosevelt Road.

A man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon at 5:22 a.m. at 704 W. Maxwell St.

July 31: A juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 3:42 p.m. at 900 W. Maxwell St.

Aug. 4: A woman was charged with DUI at 1:12 a.m. at 1002 W. Van Buren St.

Aug. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:30 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.

Aug. 8: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 9:03 p.m. at 1010 S. Paulina St.

Aug. 9: A man was charged with failure to register as a sex offender at 12:35 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.