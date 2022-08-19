Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
July 11-Aug. 14
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 5
Disorderly conduct: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 6
Failure to register as a sex offender: 1
Aggravated battery: 8
Harassment through electronic communications: 2
Assault: 2
Aggravated assault: 1
Theft: 20
Battery: 3
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Criminal trespass: 4
Aggravated unlawful use or possession of a weapon: 1
Criminal defacement of property: 3
Flee/attempt to elude peace officer: 4
Leaving the scene of an accident: 1
DUI: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
July 12: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 6:40 a.m. at 901 W. Roosevelt Road.
July 14: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 7:54 p.m. at 1007 W. Harrison St.
July 15: A woman was charged with aggravated battery at 9:24 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
July 16: A man was charged with driving with a suspended license at 9:57 a.m. at 1030 W. Roosevelt Road.
A man was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon at 5:22 a.m. at 704 W. Maxwell St.
July 31: A juvenile was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at 3:42 p.m. at 900 W. Maxwell St.
Aug. 4: A woman was charged with DUI at 1:12 a.m. at 1002 W. Van Buren St.
Aug. 6: A man was charged with criminal trespass at 2:30 p.m. at 1350 S. Halsted St.
Aug. 8: A man was charged with possession of a controlled substance at 9:03 p.m. at 1010 S. Paulina St.
Aug. 9: A man was charged with failure to register as a sex offender at 12:35 p.m. at 400 S. Peoria St.