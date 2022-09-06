Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Aug. 29-Sept. 4
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 3
Theft: 4
Aggravated battery: 1
Burglary: 1
Possession of controlled substance: 2
Narcotics-related incident: 1
Aggravated domestic battery: 1
Domestic battery: 1
Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Aug. 29: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:02 p.m. at 722 W. Maxwell St.
Aug. 31: A man was charged with harassment by electronic communication at 9:42 p.m. at 935 W. 14th St.
Sept. 3: A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 8:23 p.m. at 1551 W. Polk St.
Sept. 4: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 2:53 a.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.