Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Aug. 29-Sept. 4

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 3

Theft: 4

Aggravated battery: 1

Burglary: 1

Possession of controlled substance: 2

Narcotics-related incident: 1

Aggravated domestic battery: 1

Domestic battery: 1

Aggravated flee/attempt to elude police: 1





ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE



Aug. 29: A man was arrested on a warrant at 1:02 p.m. at 722 W. Maxwell St.

Aug. 31: A man was charged with harassment by electronic communication at 9:42 p.m. at 935 W. 14th St.

Sept. 3: A man was charged with aggravated domestic battery at 8:23 p.m. at 1551 W. Polk St.

Sept. 4: A woman was charged with domestic battery at 2:53 a.m. at 718 W. Rochford St.