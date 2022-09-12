Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 5-11

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1

Theft: 6

Aggravated battery: 4

Criminal defacement: 4

Possession of cannabis over 100 grams: 1

Domestic battery: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 17: A man was charged with possession of cannabis over 100 grams at 5:33 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.

Sept. 10: A man was charged with domestic battery at 7:28 p.m. at 1330 S. Halsted St.

A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 8:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.