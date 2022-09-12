Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 5-11
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 1
Theft: 6
Aggravated battery: 4
Criminal defacement: 4
Possession of cannabis over 100 grams: 1
Domestic battery: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 17: A man was charged with possession of cannabis over 100 grams at 5:33 p.m. at 701 W. Maxwell St.
Sept. 10: A man was charged with domestic battery at 7:28 p.m. at 1330 S. Halsted St.
A woman was charged with aggravated assault at 8:15 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.