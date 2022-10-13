Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Sept. 26-Oct. 9

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal damage: 4

Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 3

Domestic battery: 2

Theft: 17

Narcotics-related incident: 2

Aggravated battery: 2

DUI: 1

Battery: 2

Criminal defacement: 2

Deceptive practices: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Sept. 27: A man was charged with theft at 1:30 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Sept. 29: A man was charged with DUI at 3:52 p.m. at 1202 S. Union Ave.

Sept. 30: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:42 p.m. at 1009 S. Wood St.

Oct. 8: A man was charged with possession of cannabis over 100 grams at 12:56 a.m. at 1100 W. Taylor St.

A woman was charged with aggravated battery to peace officer at 1:41 a.m. at 1100 W. Harrison St.