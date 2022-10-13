Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Sept. 26-Oct. 9
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal damage: 4
Leaving the scene of a property damage accident: 3
Domestic battery: 2
Theft: 17
Narcotics-related incident: 2
Aggravated battery: 2
DUI: 1
Battery: 2
Criminal defacement: 2
Deceptive practices: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Sept. 27: A man was charged with theft at 1:30 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Sept. 29: A man was charged with DUI at 3:52 p.m. at 1202 S. Union Ave.
Sept. 30: A man was charged with simple battery at 9:42 p.m. at 1009 S. Wood St.
Oct. 8: A man was charged with possession of cannabis over 100 grams at 12:56 a.m. at 1100 W. Taylor St.
A woman was charged with aggravated battery to peace officer at 1:41 a.m. at 1100 W. Harrison St.