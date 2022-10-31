Police report
UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555
Nonemergency: 312-996-2830
TDD: 312-413-9323
Oct. 24-30
CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE
Criminal defacement: 1
Theft: 8
Criminal damage: 2
Aggravated battery: 1
Battery: 2
Residential burglary: 1
Obstructing justice: 1
Hate crime: 1
Disorderly conduct: 1
Warrant: 1
ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE
Oct. 26: A man was charged with obstruction of justice at 3:20 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:37 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.
Oct. 29: A woman was arrested on a warrant at at 11:30 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.