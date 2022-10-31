Police report

UIC Police emergency: 312-355-5555

Nonemergency: 312-996-2830

TDD: 312-413-9323

Oct. 24-30

CRIMES REPORTED TO UIC POLICE

Criminal defacement: 1

Theft: 8

Criminal damage: 2

Aggravated battery: 1

Battery: 2

Residential burglary: 1

Obstructing justice: 1

Hate crime: 1

Disorderly conduct: 1

Warrant: 1

ARRESTS BY UIC POLICE

Oct. 26: A man was charged with obstruction of justice at 3:20 a.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 28: A man was charged with aggravated battery at 3:37 p.m. at 1740 W. Taylor St.

Oct. 29: A woman was arrested on a warrant at at 11:30 p.m. at 750 S. Halsted St.